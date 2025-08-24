Rs 150 cr needed to resume urea production at RFCL

Peddapalli: Evenas farmers in the state are struggling in the face of urea shortage, production of the fertiliser at RFCL factory is likely to take more time to resume. This financial year, RFCL has set a target of producing 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea, but frequent shutdowns have become a burden on the factory.

Urea production stopped on August 14 due to a leakage in the ammonia pipeline. However, the Central Fertilizers and Chemicals Department has focused on taking necessary steps to start production at RPCL.

It is reported that the High Temperature Reformer (HTR) technical issue needs to be resolved. RFCL CMD Sharwanand Ramagundam reached Ramagundam on Wednesday and conducted a review to resolve the problem in the industry.

It was learned that the ammonia pipeline was leaking due to severe pressure after bypassing the HTR during the annual repairs carried out two months ago.

The company is planning to use Danish technology; Haldor Topsoe specializes in developing and supplying catalysts and technology for the chemical and refining industries and RFCL was revived with the help of the company.

Representatives of the Danish company, experts from Chennai and Mumbai have also come and are engaged in identifying the problems that have become a hindrance to the production of urea at RFCL. It seems that no solution has been found so far.

It is reported that up to Rs 150 crores will need to be spent to repair it, and a decision will have to be taken at a high level. It is reported that the industry has sent reports to the higher authorities that even if the HTR is repaired, it will only provide temporary relief and not a permanent solution.

Meanwhile, after several meetings with senior officials, RFCL sources have informed that a permanent decision is likely to be taken in the next two to three days without any disruption in urea production at RFCL.

Godavarikhani-based Fight for Better Society President Maddela Dinesh toldThe Hans Indiathat RFCL has become a hotbed of controversies since its re-opening and that the reason for this shutdown was the failure to install quality equipment.

Despite the shutdown, the head office of RFCL has set up a central office somewhere in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and the authorities are neglecting.

The issue was taken to the notice of Secretary of the Department of Fertilizers, and the central office should be shifted to Ramagundam on a war footing. Similarly, the Central and state governments should set up another fertilizer factory like that state, he demanded.

Notably, when operating at full capacity, the ammonia gas-based RFCL produces 2,200 metric tonnes of ammonia and 3,850 metric tonnes of Neem coated urea per day.