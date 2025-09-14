Rs 232 cr worth upgrade for police quarters

Nalgonda: Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the state government has taken up the construction of police officers’ and staff quarters with an outlay of Rs 232 crore. On Saturday, he inaugurated AR DSP residential quarters, CI and SI quarters, and Shishu Vihar at Nalgonda Police Headquarters.

The minister noted that dilapidated quarters across the state are being replaced with new ones. He directed Police Housing Corporation MD Ramesh Reddy to identify and rebuild such facilities. He assured full support to police personnel working round the clock and praised Nalgonda officials’ efforts in curbing drug abuse.