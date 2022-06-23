Rs 3,600 crores spent on works: Saidireddy

Huzurnagar (Suryapet): Lauding Chief Minister K Chandrashekar for keeping his promise made during the Huzurnagar bypoll, MLA Saidireddy said that development works worth Rs 36,000 crore were grounded in the constituency since he won the seat.

Speaking to media persons, he informed that Ministers KTR, Jagadish Reddy, Malla Reddy and Satyavathi Rathode would tour the constituency on June 29. MLA camp office, Banjara Bhavan and ESI hospital would be inaugurated on the day. He called upon party leaders and ranks to make ministers' programme a grand success.

The MLA alleged that MP Uttam Kumar Reddy was filing cases in courts to obstruct development in Huzurnagar constituency. He mocked Uttam for claiming credit for the works he had not taken up or implemented. NSP camp was encroached upon when Uttam was representing the constituency in Assembly. He termed Uttam's Rachabanda programme a total failure.

Calling Uttam a rejected leader, he opined that the people of Huzurnagar would not tolerate his utterances against the State government. He asked the MP not to politicise every issue to derive political mileage. The MLA reminded that the TRS government was committed to the development of Huzurnagar constituency in all aspects. TRS local leaders and others were present on the occasion.