Rs 378 cr disbursed till now for GPs: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Refuting the claims of BRS that funds for Grampanchayats were not being provided, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka said that Rs 378.88 crore were disbursed till now to maintain the department’s expenses.

Replying during discussion on demands for grants, she said that the present government, despite facing a fund crunch, has not ignored the Panchayat Raj department. “For supporting salaries, we have already released the amount, and some funds are also pending.

But when we came to power, the department was already facing a pending amount of Rs 1,500 crore. The pending bills for Sarpanchas have prompted numerous suicides,” she explained.

She said the government will be taking up the ‘Swatchadanam-Pachhadanam’ campaign between August 5 and 13 to increase the greenery. “I urge everyone to take part in the greenery campaign, and the government will be resolving all the issues of Panchayat Raj,” she added.