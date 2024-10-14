Rs 50L loss as fire breaks out in hardware shop

Motakondur (Yadadri-Bhongir): A tragic fire accident occurred in the Mandal centre of Motakondur, Yadadri Bhongir district, where a hardware shop and the adjoining house were destroyed.

According to the villagers and the victims, Giri boyina Malkayya, a resident of GiriboyinaGudem village, has been running a hardware and electronics shop in a rented building in Motakondur Mandal centre for the last ten years. Recently, he reopened the shop in a shed constructed on his own land. At around 12 PM on Saturday, a fire broke out, engulfing the materials in the shop. Locals informed the fire department, and the fire engine brought the blaze under control.

However, as the flames raged, the wall of the adjacent house belonging to BhoomandlaBuchchendar collapsed. Consequently, the furniture, kitchen items, cupboard, and air conditioner were burnt. The victims are lamenting the loss of 27 tolas of gold and valuable land and house documents that were also destroyed in the fire.

Meanwhile, the hardware shop owner, Malkaiah, and his wife are devastated, stating that goods worth Rs 50 lakhs were reduced to ashes in the shop.

Upon hearing about the incident, Government Whip BeerlaIlaiahand Sudagani Foundation Chairman SudaganiHarishankargoud visited the scene and consoled the victims.

CI Ramesh, Tehsildar Shantilal, and SI Pandu also inspected the scene.