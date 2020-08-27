Rs 658 crores sanctioned under PMGSY scheme for Telangana

Ranga Reddy: The State Education Minister Sabitha Indrareddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of BT road from Nedanuru to Pulimamidi with cost of Rs.6.35 crore, CC road at a cost of Rs.30 lakhs, underground drainage works with Rs.5 lakhs and BT road from Dasarapally Tanda to Manneguda Tanda to be constructed with the cost of Rs.80 lakh.

On this occasion Minister Sabitha Indrareddy said that Rs.658 crores are sanctioned for the construction of 158 roads which extends to 1200 kilometers roads in the state. under PMGSY scheme.

Double road will constructed from Nedunuru to Pulimamidi, Maheshwaram with the cost of Rs.11.50 crores. Now the first phase of constructing the double road has begun. The foundation stones for constructing other roads will laid soon. A draft plan has been sent to central government and the central government sanctioned Rs.658 crores for the construction of roads.

She also said that Rangareddy district tops in the construction of Palle Prakruthi vanalu. During this pandemic situation the state government is distributing free rice to the public. The government is providing financial assistance to farmers through Raithu Bandhu and Raithu Bheema schemes.

Haritha Haram, the brain child of CM which aims in providing pleasant environment to the future generation. The officials were instructed to finish the construction works of Palle pragruthi vanalu within 15th of next month.

She also said that the crop of farmers will be directly purchased from them. Raithu vedikas are constructed for assisting the farmers throughout the state.

Each Raithu vedika is constructed with the cost of Rs.22 lakhs. The first Raithu vedika which is constructed in Maheshwaram will be inauguarated by CM. MP Ranjith Reddy, ZP Chairperson Anita Reddy and local leaders participated in this programme.