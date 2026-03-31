Rs 70,000-cr road push to transform Telangana

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday announced that the Telangana government will invest `70,000 crore over the next three years to strengthen the State’s road network. He also said that four new TIMS hospitals will be completed by next December, while the Sanathnagar TIMS is expected to become operational by the end of June.

The Minister said improved connectivity would significantly boost investments and generate employment across Telangana. Speaking during a discussion in the Assembly, he underlined that roads are not merely transit routes but key drivers of development. Better road infrastructure enhances market access, supports industrial growth, and contributes to overall economic progress, he said.

Expressing concern over rising road accidents, Komatireddy cited official data showing that nearly 4.5 lakh accidents and 1.6 lakh fatalities were recorded across the country in 2025. In Telangana alone, 22,441 accidents resulted in 6,221 deaths.

He noted that an average of 18 to 20 deaths occur daily, many involving young people, and termed the situation alarming. Referring to a recent accident near Chevella–Mirzaguda that claimed three lives from a single family, he stressed the need for stronger safety measures. The government is implementing initiatives such as the ‘Arrive Alive’ programme to improve road safety and reduce fatalities.

The Minister stated that Telangana currently has a road network of 34,062 km. Ongoing works cover 1,835 km at a cost of Rs 7,590 crore, while 76 major bridges are under construction. Projects worth Rs 13,051 crore are at various stages of execution. Over the past 27 months, 595 km of roads and 51 bridges were completed at a cost of Rs 1,035 crore, in addition to 323 km of roads and 16 bridges built with an expenditure of Rs 485 crore.

To accelerate infrastructure growth, the government is adopting the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), targeting development of 12,000 km of roads. Phase I alone covers 6,092 km at an estimated cost of Rs 13,006 crore, with a construction period of 30 months and 15 years of maintenance.

Key projects include the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR), Hyderabad–Vijayawada six-lane expansion, Amaravati–Bandar port greenfield expressway, and the Srisailam elevated corridor, which he described as “game changers” for the state’s economy.

Komatireddy also announced plans for high-speed bullet train corridors connecting cities like Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru, with a proposed hub near Shamshabad under the Future City initiative. He said 500 acres will be allocated in Bharat Future City for this purpose, positioning Telangana as a major hub in future high-speed rail networks. Construction of the new Osmania Hospital and High Court buildings is also progressing, while four major hospitals are being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,000 crore.