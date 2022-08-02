Rs 7.5 cr sanctioned for 50-bed mother & child hospital

Karimnagar: The State government has sanctioned a new 50-bed maternal and child care centre at Husnabad in the district.

On the request of Husnabad MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar, Health Minister Tanniru Harish Rao visited the hospital and conducted a review recently. At that time the MLA appealed to the Minister to sanction a maternal and child care centre.

In a statement on Tuesday, MLA Sathish Kumar thanked Chief Minister KCR and Health Minister Harish Rao for sanctioning 7.50 crore. He said the number of normal deliveries has increased significantly with the introduction of the KCR kit scheme funded by the State government.

Keeping in view the healthcare of the people of Husnabad constituency, the government decided to build a special maternal and child care centre with all facilities and ensure the wellbeing of mother and child. The people of 160 villages of the constituency and the tribals and public representatives expressed joy over the sanction of Rs.7.50 crore for the centre, he added,