Rs 81 cr sanctioned for new court complex

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka after the government granted approval for construction of new court complex building. The government issued approvals for the construction of the Wanaparthy District Court, Family Court, and POCSO Court complex buildings; approvals have been granted as per GO No. 597 and Rs 81 crore were sanctioned for the same.

The MLA stated, “This marks another milestone in the development of Wanaparthy. With 81 crore allocated for the construction of the court complex, all courts in Wanaparthy district will have a dedicated infrastructure once the buildings are completed.”