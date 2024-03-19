RS praveen leaves elephant, takes car for a ride

Hyderabad: Stating that there will be ups and downs in politics, the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday said that the leaders should move forward with the principles.

The BRS chief was speaking during the joining of BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar into the party at his farmhouse on Monday. The BRS chief recalled that during the Telangana agitation, no one had faced the curses that he faced. “No matter how many hardships and temptations I faced. I never gave up the cause of Telangana. I took forward the strategy which was needed and dragged the Centre and made them shiver. We have created swift agitation and the present crisis was not a bid deal.

“If we have young leaders like you, there is no need for these cheap and selfish leaders,” said Rao referring to leaders who are deserting the party.

KCR called upon the young leaders present in the meeting to become abled leaders by the next elections. He said that when in public life, leaders should behave in the same manner during victories and defeats. He said that the people had more hopes and believed that they will get more and got deceived. There is no loss with one defeat because the value of horse will be known only after going along with the donkey, he said.

The BRS chief said that if 20 per cent Dalits unite, there is nothing which cannot be achieved.

There is a need to increase awareness among the Dalits as there were attacks only on Dalits from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Kanshiram strove for unity of Dalit Shakti with Bahujan Shakti and the party should continue this, said Rao.

RS Praveen Kumar said that they had thought that it was better to add Bahujan voice to Telangana voice. “Bahan Mayawati had pressured me to cancel the alliance. I don't like it. Like KCR, even Praveen Kumar will not back down and live up to the words,” said Praveen Kumar.

Praveen Kumar said that CM Revanth Reddy was trying to threaten him but he would not like to be a sheep in the flock. “Our party workers may be economically poor but not by principles. Will travel every nook and corner and promote Bahujan voice,” said Praveen Kumar.