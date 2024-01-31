Live
- New adventure Park comes up at GL Puram
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
RSS chief engages in spiritual discourse during visit to Ramanuja idol
Rangareddy: Renowned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat undertook a visit to the idol of Ramanuja in Shamshabad mandal Muchinthal, marking a significant spiritual encounter. Welcomed warmly by numerous Swamijis with traditional Purnakumbha, Bhagwat's visit included a special ritual at the Ram temple in the company of Jeeyar Swami.
Mohan Bhagwat engaged in meaningful discussions with Chinna Jeeyar Swami, covering a spectrum of diverse topics. The spiritual discourse was followed by the presentation of Tirtha Prasad to Bhagwat by Swamiji. As a gesture of appreciation, Chinna Jeeyar Swami gifted Bhagwat with souvenirs featuring deity idols.
