RSS chief engages in spiritual discourse during visit to Ramanuja idol

Rangareddy: Renowned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat undertook a visit to the idol of Ramanuja in Shamshabad mandal Muchinthal, marking a significant...

Rangareddy: Renowned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat undertook a visit to the idol of Ramanuja in Shamshabad mandal Muchinthal, marking a significant spiritual encounter. Welcomed warmly by numerous Swamijis with traditional Purnakumbha, Bhagwat's visit included a special ritual at the Ram temple in the company of Jeeyar Swami.

Mohan Bhagwat engaged in meaningful discussions with Chinna Jeeyar Swami, covering a spectrum of diverse topics. The spiritual discourse was followed by the presentation of Tirtha Prasad to Bhagwat by Swamiji. As a gesture of appreciation, Chinna Jeeyar Swami gifted Bhagwat with souvenirs featuring deity idols.

