RTC bus rear wheel comes off while on run in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, no casualties reported

A major accident was averted to an RTC bus in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Wednesday due to the vigilant driver. Going into details, the rear wheels of an RTC bus carrying passengers suddenly came off and the driver acted vigilantly and controlled the speed of the bus to avoid a fatal accident.

The incident took place on Motkuru main road at Katepally in Motakondaru mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district while the bus was on its way to Thorrur from Hyderabad.

There were 40 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident. The passengers and RTC officials breathed in a sigh of relief as there were no casualties reported. The locals said the accident was averted when the driver acted vigilantly.



The driver of the bus had reportedly said that the cause of the accident was a lack of fitness to the bus. However, the passengers were then taken to their destinations on another bus.