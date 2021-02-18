RTC buses raising pollution levels in city

Hyderabad : On one side the government is fighting to curb the air pollution and on other, ironically the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses (TSRTC) are the major contributors to the pollution in the city.

A thick black smoke emanating from the old buses on the roads is a daily sight. The heavy amount of smoke emitting from RTC buses besides causing air pollution also affects the health of the citizens.

Expressing disappointment over the air pollution from the RTC buses, K Sravya, a motorist said, "Poor maintenance of buses is one of the primary reasons for the cause of pollution from the buses. Lack of observation and monitoring the enforcement of rules is encouraging the officials to continue with the polluting vehicles."

Ajay K, Swiggy delivery executive said, "I have seen several TSRTC buses moving on roads discharging smoke causing inconvenience. It gives rise to skin allergies, hair fall and breathing difficulties.

It is extremely dangerous for health of the citizens and we request traffic police to seize the polluting buses and challan them for contributing to air pollution instead of targeting the two-wheelers."

Explaining the current status of TSRTC buses pollution check, Sri Latha, Assistant Engine Manager (AEM), TSRTC, Hyderabad Depot 2 said, "We currently have 54 buses under our Depot and we identified five of the buses beyond the limit which emanate smoke. We rectified the problem and only after that the buses are sent on to roads."

"If there are any issues in silencer, choke or if the cleaning is not proper, thick smoke will emit and we always have a check on its performance," she added.