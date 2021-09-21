RTC chairmanship once again goes to North Telangana

Nizamabad: Bajireddy Govardhan was on Monday sworn in as the new RTC chairman from North Telangana, following the selection by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Erstwhile Karimnagar district Ramagundam MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana had been appointed as the debutant RTC chairman after the formation of Telangana Road Transport Corporation.

Somarapu Satyanarayana belongs to Munnurukapu social class, and for the second time the same social class legislator got the post of RTC chairman. Nizamabad TRS public representatives, leaders and party workers from Nizamabad moved to Hyderabad on Monday to mark the occasion when Nizamabad rural legislator Bajireddy Govardhan took over as Telangana state RTC chairman.

Minister for Municipal and IT Kalwakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Ministers Vemula Prashant Reddy, Local Bodies MLC Kavithamma, Nizamabad MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Armor MLA Jeevan Reddy, MLC Gangadhar Goud, Rajya Sabha members Suresh Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Vittal Rao, RTC Managing Director Sajjanar, former MLC Arikela Narsareddy, Library Chairman Rajeshwar, Nizamabad Zilla Parishad Finance and Planning Members Bajireddy Jagan Mohan, Nizamabad Rural Constituency MPPs, ZPTCs, Vice-MPPs, sarpanches, MPTCs, society chairman, party presidents, party activists, and public representatives were present.

Govardhan later extended thanks to the Chief Minister for the post. "I will work as per KCR directions to see that the RTC is on a profit-making track," he added.

TSRTC MD Sajjannar said that efforts would be made to get more income and benefits through more buses to people for safe journeys. "Welfare of the RTC employees is key as we focus on income generation," he added.