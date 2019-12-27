RTC driver Gudavalli Krishna on a cycle yatra to Sabarimala to save the environment

Manuguru (Kothagudem): Urging people to save the environment, an RTC driver of Manuguru depot took up the Sabarimala yatra on a bicycle from Manuguru town on Friday.

The 51-year-old Gudavalli Krishna, an RTC driver and a environment lover, has been creating awareness among people about the need to save the environment.

This time he decided to create awareness about environment in different way by taking a trip to Sabarimala on a cycle from his hometown.

Rotary Club of Manuguru town supported his cycle yatra and wished him all success.

Club president V Ramababu flagged off the cycle yatra and also presented Rs 2,000 for the expenses.

Speaking to the media, Krishna said it was everyone's duty to protect the environment and informed that this was the fourth time he was cycling to Sabarimala to spread the message.

