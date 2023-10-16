Rude jolt to BRS in Khammam

Khammam: Five corporators Chava Madhuri, Narayana Rao, Kamarthapu Murali, Ravuri Murali, along with several others, resigned from the BRS party on Sunday. They said they were going to join the Congress party. According to sources, many more corporators and important leaders would be leaving the BRS party in Khammam town in a few days. Khammam BRS town president K Murali said Tummala Nageswara Rao was a political ‘’guru’’ to him. He said development was all around when Tummala served as a minister. Since Tummala left for Congress, he and other corporators decided to tread in his footsteps, he said.

They vowed at a media briefing to work hard for the victory of Congress candidate in the coming elections. The development came as a big shock to the BRS party in Khammam as till Saturday all political parties felt that Khammam had emerged a strong hub for BRS and minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar was beaming about it. This incident occurring at a time when Ajay Kumar’s wife conducted election campaign in Khammam on Sunday caused tremors in the party.