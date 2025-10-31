“Run for Unity” Held in Gadwal to Mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary

Gadwal: Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Iron Man of India and the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Jogulamba Gadwal District Police Department organized the “Run for Unity” program on Thursday. The event was held to mark National Unity Day and to spread the message of unity in diversity.

Gadwal MLA Sri Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, District Collector B.M. Santhosh, District Superintendent of Police Srinivasulu Rao, and Additional Collector Lakshminarayana attended the event as chief guests.

The program began at the SP Office, where the MLA, Collector, and SP jointly flagged off the 2K Run Rally. The rally proceeded through Railway Flyover, Ambedkar Chowrasta, Krishnaveni Chowrasta, and concluded at the Old Bus Stand, with a large number of students enthusiastically participating. The guests, along with students, also took an oath pledging unity and integrity.

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy’s Address

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, describing him as a great freedom fighter and the architect of India’s political integration. Born on October 31, 1875, Patel, he said, played a historic role in uniting more than 500 princely states into the Indian Union after Independence, earning him the title Iron Man of India.

The MLA emphasized that every citizen should draw inspiration from Patel’s determination and commitment to national unity. “It is because of Sardar Patel’s vision that today we see India as one united nation. Every student must contribute to the country’s progress with the spirit of national integration,” he said.

Collector B.M. Santhosh’s Remarks

District Collector B.M. Santhosh highlighted that the Run for Unity symbolizes India’s sovereignty and solidarity. “Despite our diversity in religion, language, and culture, India stands strong because of mutual respect and unity among all communities,” he said.

He reminded students of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and the crucial role of Sardar Patel in uniting princely states into the Indian Union. The Collector urged students to understand India’s greatness, develop social awareness, and work toward national integrity and progress.

SP Srinivasulu Rao’s Message

District SP Srinivasulu Rao stated that Sardar Patel’s life exemplifies determination and leadership. “His efforts to integrate 560 princely states into India laid the foundation for our nation’s peace and brotherhood,” he noted. He further encouraged students to take pledges on unity and drug prevention, underscoring the importance of discipline and focus in achieving success.

Participants

Additional SP Shankar, DSP Mogilaiah, several CIs and SIs, former councilor Narahari Srinivasulu, leaders Srinu Mudiraj, Puduru Krishna, Narahari Goud, Sudarshan, Dharma Naidu, Ram Anjaneyulu, Nagendra Yadav, Narsimhulu, Anwar, MK Praveen, Mohan Yadav, along with numerous activists, students, and local citizens participated in the event.

The program concluded with a reaffirmation of the spirit of unity, peace, and patriotism inspired by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.