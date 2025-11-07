Live
Runaway boy from Assam restored to parents
A 17 year-old boy, who had run away from his home in Assam over disturbance in the family, was handed over to his parents by officials here on Thursday.
The boy had run away from home due to a fight at home and came to Karimnagar on October 31. His parents called the help desk number (9490881098) on the Child Helpline and informed them. They reached Karimnagar on Tuesday evening and after talking to them, they said that their boy was in Bavupet village in Kothapalli mandal.
They immediately went to the field and informed the district Welfare Officer, Child Welfare Committee, DCPO, and Kothapalli police, who found him with the help of the police. The boy was rescued and presented before the Child Welfare Committee and was placed in an open shelter home on Wednesday night as per their orders.
On Wednesday morning, the parents and the boy were again presented before the Child Welfare Committee and as per their confirmation and orders, the boy was handed over to his parents. The parents thanked the child welfare officials for identifying and handing over their boy.
In this programme, members of the Child Welfare Committee Rendla Kalinga Shekhar, Radha, Vijay, DCPO Parveen, Child Helpline 1098 District Coordinator Sampath, Case Worker Mahesh, Kothapalli Police and others participated. The boy’s parents thanked the rescue team.