Rural devpt Minister urges people to support disabled

Mulugu: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka said that the government is committed to the welfare of disabled and transgenders.

On Tuesday, under the auspices of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, a programme was organised to provide tools and financial assistance to the disabled and transgenders at the Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Seethakka said while some people in society are born disabled, others are disabled due to illness and accidents. She appealed that society should support such people. She said that due to various changes in the body, people choose to change their gender, such people have rights and self-respect, and they should be given support so that they can live with dignity in the society.

She said that the tools and financial assistance will be provided, and beneficiaries were advised to take advantage of this cooperation and gain financial self-reliance and become strong. Welfare of the disabled is everyone’s responsibility and with the good intention of supporting them, the government has specially allocated Rs 75 crore, she said. On this occasion, Porika Balram Naik, Member of Parliament Mahabubabad, said that the government is giving priority to women with sincerity and they are being given incentives. Every scheme introduced by the government will be started in Mulugu region for the first time, said the local minister. He said that the people here are lucky to find such a public servant who works tirelessly for the people.

In this programme, 3 retro fitted motor cycles, 4 battery wheelchairs were given to the disabled persons. The minister presented two checks worth Rs 50,000 to two transgenders along with Mahbubabad Parliamentary constituency member Balram Naik.

In this program, District Collector Divakara T. S., Additional Collector Local Bodies P. Sreeja, Additional Collector Revenue Mahender,District Welfare Officer SwarnalathaLenaina, Minister OSD Madhusudan, District CDPOs, DCPO, DCPU, CHL, Sakhi,DHEW staff, beneficiary family members, and others participated.