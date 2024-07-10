Live
Rural women should grow as entrepreneurs, says Seethakka
Minister inaugurates Indira Mahila Shakti canteen
Mulugu: Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka inaugurated Indira Mahila Shakti canteen here on Tuesdasy. Speaking on this occasion, minister said that the government will provide the necessary incentives to rural women to grow as entrepreneurs.
Seethakka said that a total of four Indira Mahila Shakti canteens will be set up, as part of which, the first canteen was opened in the district and it was set up in the precincts of the Collectorate office.
She said that with the intention of providing employment to women in the State, loans of Rs 20, 000 crore will be provided and Indira Mahila Shakti canteens be started in crowded areas and set up with new food ingredients.
Seethakka instructed that in Mahila Shakti canteens, food should be prepared in a motherly manner and quality should be given priority and the canteens should stand as a brand for the country. Women power business models will be created soon keeping in mind the needs of local resources, in the next five years, the government will provide all kinds of incentives for the establishment of Meeseva, poultry, dairy businesses and canteens in addition to providing bank loans to women’s associations, she said. She also added that the government will also provide interest-free loan facility.
The members of Mahabubabad Parliament constituency, Porika Balaram Naik, and district Collector Diwakara TS were present on the occasion.
Additional Collectors P Sreeja, Mahender G, DRDO Srinivas Kumar, district officials, members of Priyadarshini Women’s Savings Association and others were present.