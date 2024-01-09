Russian Super Grandmaster Sergey Tiviakov Impressed by the Talent at Begumpet Chess School

Russian chess player and super grandmaster Sergey Tivyakov said that the game of chess is a very intelligent game and the children of Begumpet Chess School have special talent. Played chess with children at Begumpet Chess School in Begumpet on Monday. Many techniques and instructions were given to the players.





He said that the game of chess invented by Indians is known as a smart game in the world, concentration and self-confidence increase with chess. The training of the players in the chess school is very good, and the players of the chess school in the children's category are amazing. It is commendable for Anaya to stand as International Champions. Coaches Chaitanya Murali and Sravanti said that Sergey Tiviakov won the world championships and his vast experience as a Sur Grand Master will be useful for the school children.



He said he was happy to come as soon as they called and share his experiences with the players. He said that he is happy that the chess school children have become champions in the International in a short time. Ekagra Chess Academy CEO, Coach Sandeep Naidu, Kobbharathkumar Reddy, players Viaan and Karthikeya participated in the program.