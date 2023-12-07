RWAs implore new govt to set up ward committees

Hyderabad: As the new State government is about to be formed, the Resident Welfare Associations in the city have called for formation of ward committees with the involvement of RWAs for good governance in every locality.

According to the members of RWAs, for betterment and fast progress of society, local participation is needed. They point out that ward committees were promised long back, but never got executed. ‘There is a feeling that local politicians and municipal officials do not involve them; that is the reason of delay in few major works in areas’.

Says BT Srinivasam, general secretary, Federation of Malkajgiri Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs),“to improve our quality of life participation of urban residents in the local governance is important. Even in previous civic body polls, we had represented for the formation of ward committee. But till date they have not been formed’.

‘In the united AP ward committees were alive, but after 2014 they became non-functional and were never constituted again. As the new government is about to be formed, it will be better if it takes decision to form the ward committees on a priority basis with members from civil societies and RWAs for better infrastructural development of the city.”

According to Syed Khaled Shah Chishti Hussaini, secretary, United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations, “If the ward committees are formed development works can be processed fast. Earlier there were ward committees with 20 per cent RWAs participation. But they have disappeared.

If ward committees are formed we can participate and involve ourselves in quality works in a particular locality. During the civic polls, the previous government promised us to form ward committees, but it was not fulfilled. We hope the new government takes the initiative of forming the committees for betterment of society.”