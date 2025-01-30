RWS dept gears up with master plan for summer

Hyderabad: The Rural Water Supply (RWS) department is gearing up to face the upcoming summer with a master plan to continuously monitor water storage in Mission Bhagiratha source points and reservoirs.

The officials prepared a master plan on the directions of the Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka). The officials have also made arrangements for drinking water assistant in every village. For continuous water supply, alternative arrangements were made as the plan was to use local water resources and tankers in case of emergency. There is also a plan to use local water resources and tankers in case of emergency. Sufficient storage of gas chlorine, liquid chlorine and other chemicals are required for water treatment plants for three months.

The officials said that grid engineers would be responsible for bulk supply to every village and the intra engineers would be accountable for water supply to every house. There are 24,459 villages and habitations across the State and 1,059 habitations do not have Mission Bhagirath system. Water will be supplied to 861 habitations from neighbouring villages and private boreholes, and it has been decided to transport water to the remaining 198 habitations through new boreholes and tankers.

If problems arise in Mission Bhagirath, the government has made alternative arrangements without interruption in water supply. The government has made available 57,601 hand pumps, 47,126 single phase motors and 7,354 open wells available in case of shortage of water in the ensuing summer.