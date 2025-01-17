Live
Ryots in distress; illegal ‘diversion’ of Jurala water to fish ponds
Farmersin the D-19 ayacut villages have expressed outrage over 'unauthorised' diversion of Pri-yadarshini Jurala main canal water to fish ponds, allegedly with the support of officials and politicians.
Wanaparthy: Farmersin the D-19 ayacut villages have expressed outrage over ‘unauthorised’ diversion of Pri-yadarshini Jurala main canal water to fish ponds, allegedly with the support of officials and politicians.
About a week ago, water was released, and it continued to flow as scheduled. However, some farmers from the outskirts of Ramapuram and Rangapuram villages (D-18 canal) took advantage of the situation by breaking the canal embankment near the bridge leading to the fisheries college. Large stones were removed using JCB machines and transported with tractors to create a barrier, diverting water illegally. Additionally, emergency gates were lifted with JCB support to channel water into the fish ponds.
This ‘illegal’ diversion disrupted water flow to other villages under the D-19 canal. Upon learning about the issue, farmers from the affected villages gathered in large numbers at the Priyadarshini Jurala Project Pebbair office. However, their inquiries revealed that officials were absent. Farmers contacted the con-cerned EE, requesting immediate resolution.