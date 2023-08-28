Live
- One year before Paralympics, Paris trying to make city more accessible to those with disabilities
- Rythu Badi youtube channel crosses 1 million subscribers It’s efforts lauded by Agriculture Minister
- World’s First Fully Automated Investment Fund - 'The Ad Astra Fund' Launched by Savart
- Delhi Education Minister congratulates newly elected SAB member
- Mandaviya lauds AIIMS doctors for saving toddler mid-air
- Abhishek Malhan on missing 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' trophy: I had the potential to win
- Ambani sets succession plan in motion; appoints children to Reliance board
- JioCinema has now become India's largest digital entertainment destination: Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM
- Decoding RIL AGM: JioAirFiber launch on Sept 19; Mukesh Ambani outlines Jio's mega AI push
- UPS launches its first tech centre in India; aims 1,000-strong workforce by 2025
Just In
Rythu Badi youtube channel crosses 1 million subscribers It’s efforts lauded by Agriculture Minister
Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Agriculture Minister, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and former State information commissioner Katta Shekar Reddy lauded the efforts of the social media channels which guide the farmers.
Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Agriculture Minister, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and former State information commissioner Katta Shekar Reddy lauded the efforts of the social media channels which guide the farmers.
While taking part in the mega event of 1 million stone of YouTube channel Rythu Badi at Ravindra Bharati after it crossed 1 million subscribers, the Council chairman said that the BRS government remained supportive of the farmers and agriculture. Listing out various schemes being undertaken by the government including Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema amongst others he felt that there was much need for proper guidance to the farmers. The government had specially appointed agriculture officers for each 5,000 acres of clusters. The farmers were also being encouraged to increase the yield by conducting proper soil test.
Minister felt that the farmers with their experience and expertise were on par with scientists as they have the practical knowledge. While emphasising how the Rythu Bandhu has transformed the lives of farmers, the Minister rubbished the propaganda against the scheme. He felt that the YouTube channel was worthwhile and was educating the farmers and imparting their educational needs on par with a university.