Rythu Badi youtube channel crosses 1 million subscribers It’s efforts lauded by Agriculture Minister

Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, Agriculture Minister, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and former State information commissioner Katta Shekar Reddy lauded the efforts of the social media channels which guide the farmers.

While taking part in the mega event of 1 million stone of YouTube channel Rythu Badi at Ravindra Bharati after it crossed 1 million subscribers, the Council chairman said that the BRS government remained supportive of the farmers and agriculture. Listing out various schemes being undertaken by the government including Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema amongst others he felt that there was much need for proper guidance to the farmers. The government had specially appointed agriculture officers for each 5,000 acres of clusters. The farmers were also being encouraged to increase the yield by conducting proper soil test.

Minister felt that the farmers with their experience and expertise were on par with scientists as they have the practical knowledge. While emphasising how the Rythu Bandhu has transformed the lives of farmers, the Minister rubbished the propaganda against the scheme. He felt that the YouTube channel was worthwhile and was educating the farmers and imparting their educational needs on par with a university.







