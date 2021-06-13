Rythu Bandhu: The Funds Will Be Credited To The Farmers' Accounts From Tuesday

The Telangana government has given good news to the farmers. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said arrangements have been made to deposit cash in farmers' accounts. He said funds will be deposited in the bank accounts from the 15th of this month. It was revealed that the CCLA has provided a list of farmers eligible for the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The minister clarified that 63.25 lakh farmers are eligible for the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Minister Niranjan Reddy explained that the scheme would require Rs 7508.78 crore for 150.18 lakh acres belonging to 63,25,695 eligible farmers. The minister said that the number of farmers has increased by 2.81 lakh over the previous Rabi season and 66,311 acres have been newly added to the scheme. The Agriculture Minister clarified that the funds would be credited to the farmers' accounts from 15th to 25th this month.

He also added that, farmers who have changed their IFSC codes with the merger of the banks need not worry, as doubts will be solved by the local officers. The highest number of 4,72,983 farmers are eligible in Nalgonda district, which requires Rs 608.81 crore for 60 12.18 lakh acres. As on October 10, a total of 2.22 lakh farmers have been transferred from Part-B to Part-A accounts, Revenue officials said. Their names need to be added along with their bank account number and other details in the Rythu Bandhu portal.

For the first time, eligible farmers are required to submit a copy of their 'Pattadar' passbooks, Aadhaar card and bank account details to the local AEOs and AOs.