Rythu Bandhu will reach farmers who are eligible

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy commented that it is not reasonable to give Rythu Bandhu to those who pay income tax and those who own hundreds of thousands of acres. He said that the money given under Rythu Bandhu is the hard earned money of the people. It has been decided that such money will not be given to ineligible persons.

He said that the Congress government will make necessary changes in this scheme to give Rythu Bandhu to the cultivated land and those who cultivate it. Jeevan Reddy explained that Rythu Bandhu funds are being released this time also in the old way as the cultivation work has already gained momentum.

MLC Jeevan Reddy said that the proposal to give Rythu Bandhu only up to 5 acres or 10 acres is being considered. He said that this proposal is getting positive response from farmers as well as common people. He mentioned that the government is discussing the procedures regarding the loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh along with the Rythu Bharosa scheme. On Tuesday, MLC Jeevan Reddy inspected the Rolla Vagu project in Birpur mandal of Jagityala district.

After talking to the media, he said that farmers will be supported soon by framing the farmer's insurance policies. The MLC said that farmer loan waiver is a continuous process. He explained that he will take the responsibility of purchasing Yasangi crop without any cuts.