‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ is BJP candidate’s mantra in Yakutpura

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Yakutpura constituency N Veerender Babu Yadav is confident of giving a tough fight and aspires to win with help of the manifesto and ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ motto. He aims to take up infra development.

Yadav has been campaigning in Dabeerpura, Kurmaguda, Santoshnagar, I S Sadan and other divisions with focus on promoting the manifesto seeking support in the elections just nine days away. He is moving among the public addressing their concerns and needs.

During canvassing, he moves door-to-door in localities asking people to vote for the party. Yadav is taking on the AIMIM in the segment, the party's bastion for the last several terms.

On Tuesday he canvassed in minority populated areas along with Goa Haj Committee Chairman Shir Urfan Mulla.

Speaking to The Hans India, while moving door-to-door, Yadav said although at least for the 25 years the Majlis held the seat, the segment lacks infra development, educational institutions and healthcare facilities. “The look of localities clearly depicts that there has been no development for the past 25 years.”

The 48-year-old saffron leader who had also contested earlier is keen on development of Yakutpura. He said while canvassing in minority areas, the citizens are giving a positive response. ‘This clearly shows people eye development, which the ruling party failed to provide’.

‘I am reaching out to different communities and holding ‘padayatras’ to assess ground-level problems and to better understand people’s grievances,” said Yadav.

He said major infra development for uplift of the constituency has been neglected. He is confident people would support him for betterment. Yadav assures, after winning within six months, he will provide government hospital and educational institutions, including a degree college in Yakutpura.