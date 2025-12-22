Sacred Ayyappa Padipooja draws sea of devotees

Hyderabad: The sacred Padipooja of Lord Ayyappa Swami was celebrated on Sunday with devotion and grandeur at the Keshav Memorial College Grounds in Narayanaguda. The event, held under the leadership of Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, drew thousands of devotees and dignitaries, transforming the venue into a vibrant spiritual spectacle.

The ceremony began with the chanting of Vedic hymns, creating a divine atmosphere. Special rituals and aartis were performed to Lord Ayyappa, with devotees immersed in the chanting of the Swami’s name. The entire prayer ground resonated with devotion, illuminated by countless lamps and adorned with traditional decorations. The sight of thousands of devotees gathered in unison created a festive ambience that was both spiritual and celebratory.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, addressing the gathering, prayed for the well-being and happiness of all citizens through the blessings of Lord Ayyappa. He emphasised the importance of faith, tradition and collective devotion in fostering harmony and prosperity.

The highlight of the event was the presence of Sri Skandh Mishra, chief priest of the revered Kashi Vishweshwara Swami temple in Varanasi, whose participation added immense spiritual significance to the occasion.

Several prominent leaders and dignitaries attended the Padipooja, underscoring its importance.

Among them were BJP State President N Ramachander Rao, BJP General Secretary Gautam Rao and Vemula Ashok. Member of Parliament Eatala Rajender, former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Krishna Yadav, and Chintala Ramachandra Reddy also graced the event.

BJP MLAs, including Paidi Rakesh Reddy, Palvai Harish, Rama Rao and Payal Shankar, were present, along with MLCs Anji Reddy, Malka Komuraiah and AVN Reddy. District presidents from Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Lankala Deepak Reddy and Bharat Goud, also participated, reflecting the wide political and social presence at the ceremony.