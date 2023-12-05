Saddened, but will be available to activists, says Mohd Azharuddin

Mohammed Azharuddin, the contested candidate of the Jubilee Hills constituency, said that he would always be available to the Congress leaders, activists, followers n general public of Jubilee Hills constituency and would fight on their behalf with sincerity in solving public problems. He held in a press conference on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the people of the constituency have shown him a lot of love and respect in this short time on coming to the constituency. Further, he congratulated Maganti Gopinath who won as MLA of the constituency. On the other hand, he said that he was saddened by his defeat.

He said that under the leadership of PCC Chief Revanth Reddy, he would always be available to the followers, leaders, and the people of the constituency and shall work hard to solve their problems. He said that even though the leaders of the ruling party made many conspiracies with the power of money and the power of the other party, to defeat him, he gave a hard fight in the contest till the end. He said that he is indebted to all the people who voted for him. He said that the rowdyism and hooliganism that happened in the constituency during the previous government will not continue and there will surely be a revolt against such actions.

He said that every worker will now have his word n trust that the party lines will not discourage him. He thanked PCC Chief Revanth Reddy, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge for believing in him and giving him a chance to be a candidate for Jubilee Hills constituency.