Saddula Bathukamma to be celebrated tomorrow in Telangana

Dissipating the confusion on the conduct of Saddula Bathukamma, the Telangana Vidwat Sabha on Tuesday decided to celebrate the last day of the floral festival on tomorrow i.e. on October 13 after meeting renowned priests.

People were confused over the dates of Saddula Bathukamma celebrations as 'Ashtami' is falling on the eighth day of the nine-day Bathukamma festival.

Bathukamma, the floral festival is celebrated by the women in Telangana. The festival represents cultural spirit of the state. Bathukamma which is made up of seasonal flowers with different styles in which the people also worship Goddess Maha Gauri.

The festival starts on the day of Mahalaya Amavasya and the 9-day festivities will come to an end on Saddula Bathukamma.