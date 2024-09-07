  • Menu
Sagar crest gates lifted again

Nagarjun Sagar: The radial crest gates of the Sagar dam were lifted on Friday. From the upstream Srisailam reservoir, water is being released downstream through six gates, discharging 1,67,076 cusecs (cubic feet per second) via the spillway and 67,625 cusecs through the right and left power generation stations.

As 2,04,064 cusecs of floodwater is flowing into the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir, the same amount of water is being released. Twenty radial crest gates have been lifted, and 1,61,800 cusecs of water is being released into the Krishna River downstream via the spillway, along with 28,339 cusecs through power generation.

