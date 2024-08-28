Sagara Community Leaders Urge All Parties to Allocate More Seats in Telangana's Local Body Elections

Gadwal: The Telangana Sagara Association, under the leadership of its State President Uppari Shekhar Sagara, has called on all political parties to ensure greater political representation for the Sagara community in the upcoming local body elections. Shekhar Sagara stressed the need for political empowerment of the Sagara community by urging parties to allocate a significant number of seats to them.

This demand was prominently highlighted during the unveiling of a poster for the upcoming Telangana Sagara Political Awareness Conference, scheduled to take place on the 4th of next month at the Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Bagh Lingampally, Hyderabad. The event, held at the Khairatabad Press Club, served as a platform for the Sagara community to voice their political aspirations and concerns.

In his address, Shekhar Sagara pointed out that while previous governments had taken some steps towards justice for the Sagara community through specific government orders, more needs to be done by the current administration. He called for political inclusion and support for the economically disadvantaged members of the Sagara community, including the provision of nominated positions and the conversion of the Sagara Federation into a corporation with appointed leadership.

Shekhar Sagara further appealed to all political parties to recognize and provide opportunities to Sagara members within their ranks at the local level. He warned that the Sagara community would support only those parties that advocate for their welfare and would work to defeat any that neglect their needs.

Adding to this, Askani Maruthi Sagar, Chairman of the Telangana Sagara Atmagaurava Bhavan Trust, emphasized the importance of implementing the 42% reservation for BCs in local bodies, as promised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the BC Declaration in Kamareddy. He noted that such measures would provide much-needed political opportunities for smaller communities like the Sagaras.

Gaurakka Satyam Sagara, the General Secretary of the Telangana Sagara Association, announced that Sagara community members from all 33 districts of Telangana, who are active in various political parties, will be participating in the upcoming political awareness conference.

The event was attended by numerous Sagara community leaders, including R.B. Anjaneyulu Sagara, K.P. Ramulu Sagara, Chiluka Satyam Sagara, Marka Suresh Sagara, Ravi Sagara, Askani Venkataswamy Sagara, Sooru Jayamma Sagara, Mahender Sagara, Sai Ganesh Sagara, Chandrashekar Sagara, and other notable figures, who all expressed their solidarity and commitment to the cause.

This unified call for greater representation underscores the growing political awareness and assertiveness within the Sagara community, highlighting their determination to secure a stronger voice in Telangana’s political landscape.