Sai Seva Trust gets new committee in Hyderabad

Uppal: MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy attended as the chief guest the swearing-in ceremony of the new committee of Sri Sri Sadguru SamarthaSainadhaSeva Trust in Venkat Reddy Nagar in the division.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA appreciated the trust members for conducting social service programmes. New committee members Lakshman Prasad Sharma and Bonagiri Srinivas were sworn in at the programme. Etela Jamuna Rajendar, Bonthu Sridevi Yadav, Ganji Rajamouli Gupta, Nageswara Rao, B Yadayya, Vanaparthi Ramesh Gupta, RavulaChandrayya and others were present.