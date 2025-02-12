Live
- World must explore solutions without relying on US: Experts
- Setting reasonable time can end delay in justice
- India advancing medical innovation with AI, genomics in Unani medicine: Jitendra Singh
- T-SAT hosts motivational prog for Class X students
- Household borrowing falls further in January amid regulations in South Korea
- B'desh hopes of Yunus-PM Modi meet during BIMSTEC summit
- Operation Chaturbhuj Monitors Devotees on Magh Purnima; ICCC Sets Up Safety Measures
- RBI to inject Rs 2.5 lakh crore to enhance liquidity in banking system
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 12 February, 2025
- J&K L-G to chair high-level security meet in Srinagar today
Just In
Sai Spurthi college students achieve top ranks
Highlights
Sai Spurthi Engineering College students have secured the top position in the BTech second-year first-semester exams.
Khammam: Sai Spurthi Engineering College students have secured the top position in the BTech second-year first-semester exams.
The results, declared by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, show that the students have maintained the top rank in the combined Khammam district.
The college Chairman Dr Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy, Principal DrVootukuriShesharatnakumari, and Secretary & Correspondent Dasari Prabhakar Reddy congratulated the students for their hard work and success.
Next Story