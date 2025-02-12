Sai Spurthi college students achieve top ranks

Khammam: Sai Spurthi Engineering College students have secured the top position in the BTech second-year first-semester exams.

The results, declared by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, show that the students have maintained the top rank in the combined Khammam district.

The college Chairman Dr Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy, Principal DrVootukuriShesharatnakumari, and Secretary & Correspondent Dasari Prabhakar Reddy congratulated the students for their hard work and success.