Sajjanar issues warning on cyber fraudsters pretending to be FedEx courier agents

Hyderabad: Cybercrimes are increasingly prevalent, presenting significant challenges for law enforcement. Individuals posing as representatives from FedEx Courier are exploiting unsuspecting targets, falsely alleging that their package associated with the Aadhaar number contains drugs and demanding payment. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation MD, VC Sajjanar, warned people about this scam and urged them not to believe such calls and report them to the police.

Sajjanar issued a warning about a new form of fraud, wherein criminals are reportedly contacting individuals, masquerading as representatives from FedEx couriers. They inform the recipients that a parcel associated with their Aadhaar number has been delivered. They then fabricate a story about smuggled drugs being discovered in the parcel, demanding exorbitant amounts of money to resolve this issue. Some people, confused and scared by these tactics, end up falling victim to the scam and losing significant amounts of money.

Sajjanar responded to these fraudulent activities by advising the public to exercise caution and refrain from believing such calls. He underscored the importance of not succumbing to the demands for money, even if the perpetrators falsely claim to be law enforcement officials. Instead, he urged individuals to report such incidents to the nearest police station without hesitation. Additionally, he advised them to call the 1930 helpline for cybercrime complaints, where appropriate action will be taken promptly. By remaining vigilant and taking prompt action, individuals can protect themselves from falling victim to cyber fraudsters impersonating FedEx couriers.