Salary cut step hasty says Telangana BJP chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao termed the State government's decision to impose a 50 per cent cut in the salaries of the government employees is a hasty one.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, he said it is a high-handed and hasty decision taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the times of turmoil brought by the Covid-19.

The BJP leader condemns the decision stating that the government is mismanaging the state economy. He questioned the government on how it could cut 50 per cent of the salaries of its employees in these troubled times, instead of giving more support to them.

Calling it is totally unjust to impose cut even on the pensions, he said that BJP strongly condemns the irresponsibility of CM KCR for taking such an unwarranted decision.