Samatha case: Final verdict adjourned to Jan 30

Highlights

The final verdict of Samatha's case which was supposed to get pronounced today has been adjourned to January 30 as the judge did not appear to the court due to the illness.

A 140-page charge-sheet was filed by the police on December 14 against the accused Shaik Babu, Shaik Shaboddin, Shaik Makdum who gang-raped a woman at Lingapur forest area of Komaram Bheem and Asifabad district on November 24.

The police questioned 44 witnesses and produced the report to the court along with the forensic report which said that the woman was killed by the accused who slit her throat after raping.

The Adilabad fast track court took up the case hearing on December 11 and the final verdict was supposed to be delivered today. However, it was posted on January 30.

On the other hand, the final verdict of Hazipur killing was adjourned to February 6.

