Samsung Galaxy A82 to launch soon: This is all that we know

Samsung has continued to expand its Galaxy A series this year with several new phones. Recently, it launched the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 phones. The company is now preparing for the next addition to the popular lineup. Dubbed as the Galaxy A82, the phone recently appeared on the Google Play Console. The listing suggests that the phone will launch earlier than we had anticipated.

The list, revealed by leaker Mukul Sharma, Samsung Galaxy A82 comes with Android 11 out of the box. It has 6GB of RAM. Furthermore, it revealed that the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.

Pocketnow notes that the chip was released two years ago. He also noted that Qualcomm points to the Snapdragon 855+ and Snapdragon 860 mobile platforms together. We recently saw Poco launch Poco X3 Pro with the same Snapdragon 860 processor. The Galaxy A82 is also rumoured to come with a 64-megapixel camera, which could be Sony's popular IMX686 sensor.









Sharma also shared what appears to be a render of the Galaxy A82. The render shows that the phone has a hole drilled in the front to house the selfie camera. The volume and power buttons are on the right edge. The render reveals nothing beyond it.

If the rendering is correct, it would mark Samsung's output of the rotating camera module that it experimented with the Galaxy A80.

Samsung Galaxy A80 was launched in India last year. The much-talked-about phone camera module featured a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 3D depth sensor. It also featured 123-degree photos and video, Live Focus shooting, super slow-motion video recording, and 4K UHD.

Other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A80 are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, a 3,700mAh battery and a 25W fast charger. It also came with an in-display fingerprint reader, Dolby Atmos, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C.