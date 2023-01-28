Samsung Galaxy S23 series India price leak before launch

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is one of the most anticipated this year. The series is said to launch in three variants, which are expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. The Galaxy S23 models may comprise the base model, a Pro model, and a higher-end Ultra variant. Several leaks and tips about upcoming smartphones have surfaced in recent months. After a bit of current advice on the price of the successors to the S22 series in Europe, a new leak suggests the cost at which the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra can be bought in India.

Indian S23 starting prices

Vanilla: 79,999

Plus: 89,999

Ultra: 1,14,999

Well, what can I say? Inflation sucks (at least the free storage upgrade program makes some tiny sense) — No name (@chunvn8888) January 27, 2023

According to a tweet by Twitter user No Name (@chunvn8888), the base model Galaxy S23 is expected to be priced at Rs 79,999. However, the 8GB+128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be priced at EUR 959 (roughly Rs 85,000) in various European markets, according to a previous report. The same tweet suggested that the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23+ will cost Rs 89,999. The European variant of the same phone may launch at EUR 1,209 (around Rs 1,07,200).



The top-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to cost Rs 1,14,999 in the Indian market, according to the tweet mentioned earlier. The same variant is expected to be priced at EUR 1,409 (around Rs. 1,25,000) in select European markets. An earlier report suggested that the models could be offered in four colour variants: Botanic Green, Cotton Flower (Cream), Phantom Black, and Misty Lilac. As per another earlier report, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could come with an Android 13-based One UI 5.1 operating system, a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Official accessories for the S23 series were also recently leaked, showing off phone cases in multiple colour options and finishes, equipped with an extendable grip, kickstand, or cardholder.