Sanction pending loans immediately: Nalgonda Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil directed the bankers to immediately sanction the pending loans of Rs 10,000 to the eligible street vendors under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package.

He held a meeting with municipal commissioners, bank controllers, branch managers and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) officials over pending loan applications of Rs 10,000 to street vendors under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, at the district Collectorate here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said loan approval should not be delayed to the identified beneficiaries. Municipality and MEPMA officials should go to the banks and follow up loan pending applications and approve the loans in coordination with the bank officials.

MEPMA COs have to upload the application details of identified beneficiaries online and send it to the bankers to complete the loan sanctions target. Collector Prashanth said municipality, MEPMA and bank officials must pay special attention so that no one gets trouble in getting loans.

Additional Collector Rahul Sharma, Assistant Collector (Trainee) Pratima Singh, Lead bank District Manager Suryam, Bank officials participated.