Sand smugglers attack police personnel in Jagtial, SI injured

Sand smugglers attacked police personnel in Jagtial while the latter tried to interrupt the transport of sand. The incident occurred at Vempalli of Mallapur mandal of the district.



According to the police, the police received information of the smugglers transporting the sand from the Godavari basin, following which the police rushed to the spot. When the police team intervened, the 100-member smuggling gang attacked them with boulders and shovels.

A probationary sub-inspector and other police staff sustained injuries in the attack.

On learning about the incident, District Superintendent of Police of Metpally MD Ghouse Baba rushed to the spot along with additional team. However, the smugglers fled the spot by the time police arrived.

The tractor left by the smuggles was seized and the injured policemen were shifted to a hospital. An investigation is on.