Sand smugglers attacks FRO officials, tries to set them ablaze

Kothagudem: Illegal sand mining is believed to be rampant in Kothagudem and in such recent development the sand smugglers have attacked an FRO and personnel and tried to set them ablaze by dousing them with petrol in Aswaraopet mandal in the district during late night hours of Monday.

The incident took place at Tirumalakunta reserve forest area near Bandarugumpu village in the mandal. It was said that Dammapet in-charge forest range officer (FRO) N Venkatalaxmi received a tip off that some sand smugglers were excavating and transporting sand illegally from the streams in the forest area.

The FRO along with staff reached the forest area and waited for the tractors to stop the illegal sand transportation. At that time a resident of Bandarugumpu Baita Dharma Rao, Baita Gopal Rao, his son Baita Sunil, Korsa Suresh, Korsa Dasu and others attacked the FRO and staff.

The assailants doused a forest department jeep, FRO and the staff with petrol in a bid to kill them. However they managed to escape from the attackers and reached Aswaraopet. The FRO Venkatalaxmi lodged a complaint with Aswaraopet police seeking action against the accused.

Earlier on Monday, The atrocities of sand mafia are increasing by the day in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. With neither police nor revenue authorities daring to act against them, they are turning brazen these days. And ordinary people who oppose their activities are bearing the brunt.

A tribal woman, Sridevi, from Madanapur mandal in Wanaparthy district was brutally attacked for opposing illegal sand mining. It is learnt that she was mercilessly beaten with sticks and the goons even tried to disrobe and snatched her taali, using filthy language.

According to Diddi Praveen Kumar, a social activist from Nenusaitam Social Organization, though the incident occurred two days ago, it came to light only on Monday. The police instead of acting on her complaint allegedly threatened to foist false case on her and asked to withdraw the complaint.

Diddi Praveen demanded that a SC and ST atrocity case be registered immediately against the sand mafia. "We have been fighting against very powerful sand mafia, who are hand in glove with not only the police, revenue but also with political leaders of ruling party. But we will not lose hope nor will fear any one and will continue to fight for justice. If the local cops do not act, we will take the issue to the notice of higher-ups and seek justice," he asserted.