Live
- Maruti Suzuki starts the shipment of e VITARA to Europe exemplifying ‘Make in India, Make for the World’
- Think Change Forum Calls for GST 2.0 to Pave the Way Towards a Single Tax Rate: Releases a White Paper
- Samsung TV Plus Onboards ETV Network to Strengthen Regional FAST Channel Line-Up in India
- Sangala Ayyappa Reddy Unanimously Elected Chairman of Red Cross Society, Jogulamba Gadwal
- People’s Organizations and All-Party Leaders in Gadwal Rally Behind Justice Sudarshan Reddy’s Vice Presidential Bid
- D.K. Aruna Leads Protest Rally in Gadwal, Demands Action on People’s Issues
- Congress Cadre Hail CM Revanth Reddy and Sampath Kumar in Alampur; Memorial Program for Suravaram Marks Major Announcements
- MP Police uncover illegal arms manufacturing unit in Tikamgarh
- UP to replace 1860 Society Registration Act with new law soon to enhance transparency and governance: CM Yogi
- Society must approach specially abled with empathy and cooperation: President Murmu
Sangala Ayyappa Reddy Unanimously Elected Chairman of Red Cross Society, Jogulamba Gadwal
The Indian Red Cross Society, Jogulamba Gadwal District Governing Body elections for the 2025–2028 term were successfully completed today, followed by a grand oath-taking ceremony at the District Women’s Federation Building.
Gadwal: The Indian Red Cross Society, Jogulamba Gadwal District Governing Body elections for the 2025–2028 term were successfully completed today, followed by a grand oath-taking ceremony at the District Women’s Federation Building.
District Cooperative Officer and Election Officer Mr. Srinivas supervised the proceedings and announced the results.
In the elections, Sangala Ayyappa Reddy was unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Jogulamba Gadwal District Red Cross Society. Along with him, G. Ramesh was elected as a member of the State Managing Committee, DMD Tahir as Vice Chairman, and Dhanalakshmi as Treasurer.
The following were elected as Executive Members of the district governing body:
Karate Srihari
Md. Apsar Pasha
Chagapuram Lakshminarayana Goud
Bandari Paul Sudhakar
Varada Ravikumar
Gangadhar Goud
Jayaramayya
Mohan Rao
Akbar Basha
Nalla Reddy
Following the announcement, the newly elected governing body members were felicitated with garlands and shawls by the Election Officer and fellow members of the Society.
Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected members expressed their commitment to strengthening Red Cross activities in the district. They pledged to strive for the establishment of a permanent Red Cross Society building and a Red Cross Blood Bank in Jogulamba Gadwal. They also vowed to take part extensively in social service activities across the district and stand by the people in times of need and emergencies.
Several activists, volunteers, and honorary members of the District Red Cross Society participated in the program, making the event a memorable success.