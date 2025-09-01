Sangala Ayyappa Reddy Unanimously Elected Chairman of Red Cross Society, Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: The Indian Red Cross Society, Jogulamba Gadwal District Governing Body elections for the 2025–2028 term were successfully completed today, followed by a grand oath-taking ceremony at the District Women’s Federation Building.

District Cooperative Officer and Election Officer Mr. Srinivas supervised the proceedings and announced the results.

In the elections, Sangala Ayyappa Reddy was unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Jogulamba Gadwal District Red Cross Society. Along with him, G. Ramesh was elected as a member of the State Managing Committee, DMD Tahir as Vice Chairman, and Dhanalakshmi as Treasurer.

The following were elected as Executive Members of the district governing body:

Karate Srihari

Md. Apsar Pasha

Chagapuram Lakshminarayana Goud

Bandari Paul Sudhakar

Varada Ravikumar

Gangadhar Goud

Jayaramayya

Mohan Rao

Akbar Basha

Nalla Reddy

Following the announcement, the newly elected governing body members were felicitated with garlands and shawls by the Election Officer and fellow members of the Society.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected members expressed their commitment to strengthening Red Cross activities in the district. They pledged to strive for the establishment of a permanent Red Cross Society building and a Red Cross Blood Bank in Jogulamba Gadwal. They also vowed to take part extensively in social service activities across the district and stand by the people in times of need and emergencies.

Several activists, volunteers, and honorary members of the District Red Cross Society participated in the program, making the event a memorable success.