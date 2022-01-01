Sangareddy: 4 killed in Zaheerabad road accident

Four people including a eight-month old child were killed in car-bike collision near Didgi of Zaheerabad mandal of Sangareddy district on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the car and bike collided head on following which three people including the child travelling on the bike fell on the road and died while a person travelling in the car also died on the spot.

The victims were identified as Balraju (28), Sravani (22), Ammulu (8 months), natives of Gooty in Anantapur district.

The police registered a case and launched an inquiry. The bodies were sent to government hospital for autopsy.