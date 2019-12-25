Sangareddy: Officials told to ensure smooth civic polls

Sangareddy: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao said Municipal Commissioners should be careful during the coming elections and there should not be any chance for mistakes.

Meeting with the Commissioners at the collectorate here on Tuesday, the Collector said the elections would be held at Narayankhed, Andhole, Sangareddy, Sadashivpet, Ameenpur, Tellapur and IDA Bollaram, except in Zaheerabad due to a court case.

He asked them to be ready with list released on December 16. On the occasion, he reviewed arrangements being made for the coming elections and made suggestions for smooth conduct of elections.