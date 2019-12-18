Sangareddy: Officials told to give tractors to all villages

Sangareddy: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao directed the panchayat officers to see that tractors were given to all villages. Speaking in a review meeting held here on Tuesday, he said that the state government has been focusing on clean and green activities and panchayat officers should work towards it. The Collector said panchayats were receiving funds in time.

As per availability of funds, procure tractors, he said. "In case of non-availability of funds, go for loan. Complete the documentation on war footing. The district administration will be the guarantee," he assured. The Collector also instructed the officials to procure 2.70 lakh dustbins from the industrialists. He stressed on completion of graveyards in all villages. DRDO Srinivas, ZP CEO Ravi, DRO Srinu and bankers were present.