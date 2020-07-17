Sangareddy: Villagers refuse final rites of doctor, who died of coronavirus

Sangareddy: In what could be called as an act of shame, residents of Sirgapur village, Narayankhed mandal in Sangareddy prevented the family from bringing the body of a doctor, who died of coronavirus. They also denied the doctor's burial on the outskirts of the village, fearing the spread of the virus.



RMP physician from Sirgapur was diagnosed with coronavirus and was admitted to Gandhi Hospital and he died on Wednesday while receiving treatment. The doctor's body was handed over to his family, who wanted to return to the village. However, the villagers refused to allow the body to enter the village and also refused to bury the doctor on in the outskirts. Earlier this month, a woman councillor in Sangareddy died of coronavirus while undergoing care at Chest Hospital.

Sangareddy registered 73 positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including 22 from Sangareddy town, seven from Sadasivapet, 12 from Zaheerabad and others from other parts of the district. With fresh incidents, the overall number jumped to 631 in the Sangareddy.