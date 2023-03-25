Sanitation workers not paid for four months: Gudur

BJP State senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Saturday demanded the State government to take steps for immediate release of salaries of sanitation workers of Gram Panchayats. In a media statement, he said that salaries of the sanitation workers were not released salaries for the past four months. Even though the workers have been staging protests for release of their salaries, there was no response from the government.





He said that a Dalit sanitary worker committed suicide recently as he was not paid the salary for the past four months. Most of the families of sanitation workers are on the verge of ruin, he said. He said that most of the Panchayats get meager revenues through the property tax which was not enough to meet the monthly expenditure. They are mostly dependent on Central Finance Commission funds and matching grants of the State government.





The BJP leader said that Gram Panchayats were unable to pay the salaries of the sanitation workers as they did not have any funds left with them. The State government diverted the funds being given to the GPs by the Center through the Finance Commission, he alleged. He made it clear that the State government was solely responsible for the non-payment of salaries to the sanitation workers for the past four months. He criticised that the governance has gone haywire in the State.



