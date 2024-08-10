Saptaah Bhajans Conclude Saritha, Former Gadwal ZP Chairperson, Attends as Chief Guest

Gadwal: The week-long Saptaah Bhajans that began on the 3rd of this month at the Adishila Kshetram in Maldakal concluded on Saturday. The closing ceremony was graced by Saritha, the former ZP Chairperson and Congress Party in-charge for the Gadwal constituency, who attended as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Saritha expressed her hope for good rains and bountiful crops, highlighting that the Saptaah Bhajans are conducted every year with these wishes in mind.

Earlier, water from the Krishna River, located near Gadwal town, was brought to the temple for performing abhishekam (ritual bathing). Following the rituals, Saritha participated in a cleanliness and greenery drive by planting saplings in front of the temple.